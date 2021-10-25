Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut attacks BJP on Aryan Khan case: Will be posting 10 more videos

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has become quite aggressive after the sensational claim of Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case. The thread of NCB's action has reached not only Mumbai, but Delhi as well. Therefore, Raut has demanded an inquiry into the whole matter through the SIT.

Sanjay Raut had recently tweeted a video on the Aryan Khan case. It features fugitive Kiran Gosavi, Aryan Khan and alleged Sam D'Souza. BJP leaders have demanded a CBI probe into the video.

The Shiv Sena MP shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Witness in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also there are reports that there was demand of huge money.CM UddhavThackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true @Dwalsepatil Police should take suo moto cognizance.”

On this, Sanjay Raut said that the BJP should definitely investigate the video through CBI. Is the CBI in your pocket? You also brought out several videos. But today, as your worries have been attacked, you demand an inquiry? Also, Minister Nawab Malik has only told the story up to the interval. I am going to tell the real story after the interval. I will be giving 10 such videos in the next few days. In this, Sanjay Raut has claimed that he will bring out everything where the BJP people are sitting.

Raut spoke to the media regarding the Aryan Khan case. He claims that the "game has just started and more shocking disclosures are going to follow. Shiv Sena also believes that the whole case is just a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government and Bollywood.

The NCB's raid is a conspiracy. It's a game of money and money laundering. So I'm going to ask the ED to investigate. Who are the people sitting in the NCB office inside the video I tweeted? Now the game has started. "Sam D'Souza is the biggest money-laundering player of Mumbai and the country. It's a big game which has just started. The facts which came to light are shocking. Under Deshbhakti pretext, some people are extorting money, lodging fake cases"