Shocking Video! Woman denied entry in Mumbai restaurant for wearing hijab

A shocking incident has taken place at Resto Bar Tap in Atria Mall in Worli, South Mumbai. A video of women wearing hijab being denied entry to a restaurant called Resto Bar Tap is going viral on social media. This viral video brought this shocking incident to light. In a 2-minute clip, a restaurant employee tells the woman, "We don't even allow women wearing sarees in the restaurant." Netizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the restaurant's terms of entry after the video went viral.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sakinamaimun wrote, "I am surprised that such stupid restrictions still exist in a secular society. Today my friend was denied entry to a restaurant because she was wearing a kind of hijab called Rida and was asked to remove it as it was inappropriate.

