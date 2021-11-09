Six-year-old girl raped on terrace of Sion Hospital building

A six-year-old girl was reportedly raped on the terrace of Sion Hospital building. A police investigation has revealed that the 24-year-old man, a cleaner in the hospital premises, raped the six year old.

The name of the accused is Suraj Gaikwad. Sion police have arrested him. The accused called the girl by saying her that her mother is calling her. The victim is accused of abusing the girl by showing her the lure of chocolate.

A preliminary police investigation has revealed that the act took place on the terrace of the emergency department building at Sion Hospital on Sunday evening. A case has been registered against accused Suraj Gaikwad at Sion police station under section 354 of the IPC, 8, 12 POSCO 2012.