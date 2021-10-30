Son of ST employee attempts suicide for not being able to pay for education



In a shocking incident, a son of an ST employee has attempted suicide in Malegaon, Nashik. The youth is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Malegaon. Employee Shivsad Shinde's son tried to commit suicide by drinking poison. The meager salary that the father gets in the job of ST due to which his son cannot get a proper education. So the child has taken the extreme step of committing suicide. This shows how serious the problem is for ST employees across the state.

ST employees had started a hunger strike from Wednesday for their various demands. However, after the demands were accepted and strike was withdrawn on Thursday, however there were protests in some depots on Friday. Shekhar Channe, vice president and managing director of ST Corporation, directed the administration to take action against these ST employees.

In a similar incident, a driver of the transport corporation committed suicide by hanging himself to ST bus parked in the depot on Friday morning. Dilip Haribhau Kakade from Shevgaon depot is the name of the ST employee who committed suicide. He was working as a driver in the depot.