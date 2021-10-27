Students to get nutritive slices along with khichdi in school as part of mid-day meal

There is going to be a further increase in the nutrition of the nutritional diet provided in schools. It has now been decided to provide nutritious slices of grains like sorghum, millet, nachani to the students along with khichdi offered in schools. The decision is likely to be implemented after Diwali. This decision is being welcomed by the school administration and the municipal administration.

These biscuits, which are also useful for health, will be called nutritious slices. Education officials welcomed the decision, believing that it would definitely increase the nutritional value of students' nutrition. The Education Council of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers and Principals of DIET education conference was held in June. During this meeting various decisions were taken regarding the nutritional diet of the students.

In the meantime, sorghum, millet and nachani will be demanded from the Food Corporation of India. Demand for foodgrains was reported to the Directorate of Elementary Education according to the number of beneficiary students in the district.

In the meantime, the students' rice-khichdi will continue. The Municipal Education Department has informed that these slices will be given for 21 days in the whole year.