Taapsee Pannu to start shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'

After finishing her shooting schedule of 'Shabaash Mithu', actor Taapsee Pannu is now looking forward to work on her another project titled 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happiness is moving towards new beginnings... Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. #WLHK."

In 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' fame Pratik Gandhi.

The film will be written and directed by 'Breathe Into The Shadows' co-writer Arshad Syed.

The upcoming movie is touted as an investigative comedy, in which Taapsee will reportedly essay the role of a feisty cop. On the other hand, Pratik will be seen as a chauvinistic brat.

( With inputs from ANI )

