Throwback Thursday: Anil Kapoor's 'Lamhe' clocks 30 years
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2021 03:45 PM2021-11-04T15:45:13+5:302021-11-04T15:55:01+5:30
Veteran star Anil Kapoor's film 'Lamhe' has completed thirty years since its release.
Marking the special occasion, Anil took a stroll down memory lane and posted several stills from the movie.
Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra's best Lamhe...So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30yearsofLamhe."
Directed by the late Yash Chopra, 'Lamhe', the classic romantic drama, also starred Sridevi in the lead role.
The film was a recipient of numerous awards -- including the National Award for Best Costume Design.
