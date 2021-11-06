Two injured in fire at Mumbai's Hansa Heritage building
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2021 10:25 PM2021-11-06T22:25:12+5:302021-11-06T22:35:06+5:30
Two persons were injured in a fire at Hansa Heritage building, Kandivali of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday.
The injured persons have been sent to a hospital.
Fire fighting operation is still underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor