Unable to break open ATM, thieves steal whole machine in Jalgaon

In a shocking incident, thieves stole the ATM machine of Indicash Bank in Jalgaon. The incident came to light in Dhanora, Chopda taluka on Thursday morning. There is an ATM machine of IndiCash Bank in the shopping center of the gram panchayat in Dhanora. It is not yet clear how much amount was there in the ATM machine. Police Patil Dinesh Patil informed the police about the incident. This is the third time the ATM has been blown up in the last two years.