VIDEO! Biker gets crushed by rear wheels of bus in Chennai

A terrible accident has taken place in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. A software engineer has died in an accident after being crushed by a bus. The whole accident has been captured on CCTV. The two-wheeler fell on the road and fell under the rear wheel of the bus. The accident took place at 8:44 am in Chennai's Chinnamalai area. Mohammed Yunus was a 32-year-old software engineer. Mohammad was a resident of Nanganallur. There was a pothole in the middle of the road. There was rain water in it. As soon as the wheel of the bike went into the pit, Mohammed lost his balance and fell down. At the same time, a bus passing by the two-wheeler crushed Mohammad. Mohammed died in the accident.

Police rushed to the spot after getting information about the accident. They began an investigation into the matter. Police seized the body of Mohammad Yunus and sent it for autopsy. The body will then be handed over to Mohammed's relatives. Mohammed died after falling under a bus heading to Chinnamalai from Basant Nagar, police said. Immediately after the accident, the administration filled the pothole on the road. However, if this pit had been filled earlier, the life of the engineer would have been saved, said the locals.