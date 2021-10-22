VIDEO! Fire In Mumbai: Man's attempt to escape fire, falls from 19th floor

A fire broke out in the 60-storey building of Forest Avighna Park at Curry Road in Mumbai. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the building and is seen slowly spreading. Firefighters have arrived at the scene. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. One person was injured in the crash and was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, the fire department said.

A huge fire broke out on the 19th floor of Avighna Forest Park. The fire is slowly spreading and ha engulfed more floors. On the 19th floor, a man tried to get down from the balcony to save his life. In the attempt, the man collapsed. His name is Arun Tiwari. He was 30 years old. He was admitted to the hospital. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forest Avighna Park is a 60 storey building on Madhav Palav Marg at Curry Road. The fire broke out on the 19th floor of the building. The fire broke out around 11.51 am. Seeing the severity of the fire, it has been declared as a level 3 fire. However, due to the severity of the fire, it has been declared to be level 4. Also, high winds are causing fires, and residents of the building are struggling to save their lives.



