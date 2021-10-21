VIDEO: Robbers loot Maharashtra Bank in broad daylight in Pune

The crime rate in Pune district is on the rise. What is special is that the criminals are not afraid of the police at all. This is often the case in various cases. A similar incident has taken place now. In Shirur taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra Bank was robbed in broad day light. The robbers stole millions of rupees in cash and crores of gold from the bank at gunpoint. Panic has spread in the area after the incident was revealed. The wholeincident was captured on CCTV camera.



Suddenly, at 1.30 pm five persons from the white Ciaz car got out of the vehicle and entered the bank. One of them stopped at the door while the four entered the cabin. They threatened to kill the manager and the cashier with a pistol and took the keys to the locker. After that, the thieves took gold worth Rs 2 crore and cash worth Rs 31 lakh from and fled away. A large Press board was affixed to the vehicle.

The incident took place at Pimparkhed in Shirur taluka. Shirur police station is about 45 km from Pimparkhed. Police Inspector Suresh Kumar Raut rushed to the spot as soon as he came to know about the incident. A blockade has been issued in Pune and Nagar districts and police are conducting further investigations. However, this is the first robbery in the area during the day and this incident has created an atmosphere of fear. There are many financial institutions and banks operating in this area and their security is also at stake.

