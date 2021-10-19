VIDEO! RPF staff saves pregnant woman who slipped while attempting to de-board moving train

You have often seen videos of people falling or getting off a running train. In such cases, some lives are lost, while others survive. A similar incident has taken place at Kalyan railway station in Mumbai. While getting down from the running train, a pregnant woman slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station, but the RPF officer's promptness saved the woman's life.

According to details, a passenger named Chandresh boarded the train with his eight-month-pregnant wife. He wanted to take the Gorakhpur Express, but after leaving the platform, he realized that he boarded wrong train. He then started trying to get off the train with his family. But, this time his wife slipped while attempting to de-board the moving train. At the same time, RPF Constable S.R. Khandekar immediately pulled the woman out and saved her life.

Fortunately, the woman was not injured in the incident. But this incident caused chaos at the station. After the incident, the woman boarded the Gorakhpur train with her family. Mumbai Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar has tweeted CCTV footage of the incident. Also, this time he has appealed to passengers not to get on or off the moving train.