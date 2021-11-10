Vivek Oberoi commences shoot for Malayalam movie 'Kaduva'

Actor Vivek Oberoi has started shooting for his Malayalam movie 'Kaduva'.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

"The hunter has arrived! Be careful #Kaduva. The action begins today," he wrote.

Vivek also posted a picture of him holding the film's clapperboard.

Reportedly, Vivek will play the role of the antagonist in the film, which is being directed by Shaji Kailas.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in 'Kaduva'.

( With inputs from ANI )

