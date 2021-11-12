Waluscha De Sousa's 'Chingari' from 'Antim' highlights Lavani dance form

Mumbai, Nov 12 A new song titled 'Chingari' featuring actress Waluscha De Sousa from the upcoming Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim' has been unveiled and showcases the traditional Marathi dance form Lavani.

After releasing the festive dance number 'Vignaharta', 'Bhai Ka Birthday' and a romantic track 'Hone Laga', the makers revealed the first look of a new song 'Chingari'.

'Chingari' has a modern beat but derives its roots from the traditional dance form Lavani and showcases the proud Marathi folk dance form in all its glory and grace. Waluscha seen in a conventional Marathi avatar is the highlight of the dance number.

Penned by Vaibhav Joshi and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, 'Chingari' has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh and composed by Hitesh Modak. While Lavani is Maharashtra's proud folk dance, 'Chingari' promises to be an energetic dance number.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.

Starring Salman, Aayush and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

