Wankhede reacts to Malik's allegations that he didn't nab Kashif Khan



Minister Nawab Malik, who has been making serious allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede for taking action against a drug party on a cruise, has now raised the issue with the organizers. Why didn't Wankhede arrest Kashif Khan, the organizer of that party ?, asked Nawab Malik. He also alleged that no action was taken as Wankhede and Kashif Khan were good friends.

Wankhede has now given his reaction to Malik's allegation. Sameer Wankhede raided the cruise party and arrested Aryan. Hundreds of people were present on the cruise at the time. However, only a few people, including Aryans, were arrested. The party was hosted by Kashif Khan, India head of Fashion TV. But no action was taken against him. Because they are good friends of Wankhede, Malik said in a press conference.

Wankhede has responded to the allegations made by Malik. The allegations made by Malik are completely false and I will not comment on it Law will take its own course, said Wankhede. He declined to comment further on Malik's allegations. The allegations made by Malik have aggravated Wankhede's problems and the NCB has started an internal inquiry into his account. Apart from this, he will also be questioned by the Mumbai Police. A team has been formed for this.