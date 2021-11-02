Wankhede uses clothes worth Rs 5-10 crore in a month, claims Nawab Malik

Minority Minister Nawab Malik has accused Sameer Wankhede, a Narcotics Control Bureau official, of falsely framing people under NDPS Act. As a result, the problems of Wankhede have increased. "As per information available with me, as soon as Wankhede (Sameer Wankhede) joined this department, he raised his private Army. Kiran Gosavi. Manish Bhanushali, Fletcher Patel, Adil Usmani, Sam D'Souza are all the players in that private Army. The private Army carries on the business of drugs in this city, small cases are highlighted, people are framed and big cases go on unhindered," said Malik.

Some say that Sameer Wankhede is a very honest officer. However, the value of the clothes he has used in the last month is around Rs 5 to 10 crore. Wankhede never repeats his clothes. Every day he wears new clothes. All honest people in the country should be able to live like Wankhede. Malik said that the lifestyle of all honest people should be like his.

"Sameer Wankhede's attire is very expensive. The wardrobe that he wore in these days, the cost is at least Rs 5 crore. I will show the proofs. I hope that honest people should see this type of growth. NCB team should investigate who paid for Wankhede’s Maldives trip. I stand by my statement that Sameer Wankhede did fraud," added Malik.

Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede has used clothes worth Rs 5 to 10 crore in the last one month. Wankhede uses shoes worth Rs 2 lakh, shirts worth Rs 70,000, T-shirts worth Rs 30,000 and pants worth Rs 1 lakh. The watches he use range in price from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This is the lifestyle of an honest officer. All honest people should be able to live this kind of life. In terms of living standards and clothing, Wankhede has surpassed even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Malik.