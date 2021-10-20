Woman held for peddling drugs in Mumbai, 7 kg heroin worth over Rs 22 cr seized

Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly peddling seven kilograms of heroin in the city.

The Ghatkopar Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested the accused from the Sion area in Mumbai.

As per an official statement by the crime branch, the value of the seized drugs is over Rs 22 crores in the international market.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor