18 players including Kherdekar share lead

Nagpur, nov10

As many as 18 players including city's FM Saurabh Kherdekar shared the lead with three points apiece at the end of the third round of the Buddhibal Kreeda Trust organised All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament being played at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road at Pune.

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Railways playing with white pieces beat AFM Narayan Joshi from Rajasthan in 47 moves. FM Aditya Samant playing black pieces won against Cera Dagaria of Madhya Pradesh, while Nagpur based FM Sauravh Khherdekar playing with white pieces stopped Piyush Narsikar to be on the lead on the top boards

Results round 3:

IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (3) bt AFM Narayan Joshi (2), Cera Dagaria (2) lost to FM Aditya Saman (3), FM Sauravh Khherdekar (3) bt Piyush Narsikar (2); Bhanishali Kunj (2) lost to Anadkat Kartavya (3), Aarav Lakhani (2) lost to Siddhant Gaikwad (3), Ishan Nadkarni (2.5) drew with Aaryan Singla (2.5), Vashishtha Ankesh (2) lost to Karan Trivedi (3); Jeet Shah (3) bt Viresh Sharnarthi (2); Swara Lakshmi Nair (2) lost to Akshay Borgaonkar (3), Siddhant Tamhankar (3) bt Aditi Kayal (2).