1st Children's Chess Festival from Nov 1

Nagpur, Oct 25

Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation in association with G H Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation is organising the '1st Children's Chess Festival 2021 Rapid Chess Tournament' on November 1 and 2 at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology College, Near MIDC Police Station.

Inauguration ceremony to take place on November 1 at 10 a.m. The first round will start at 11 am immediately after the inauguration. The tournament will be conducted in rapid chess format.

It is an age category tournament for Under 7,9,11,13 & 15 boys and girls. There are total 105 prizes for players to win. Top 10 in each category boys & girls will get trophies and top school team in each category will also receive a trophy. Last date of registration is October 30.

Secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation Bhushan Shriwas is working hard for the success of the tournament. , Director of G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology Dr. Vivek R. Kapur, project head Dr. Mrinalini Naik and Amit Gandhare have extended their cooperation for the tournament.

A recognized team of arbiters headed by International Arbiter Pravin Pantawane will conduct and monitor the tournament.