4 cyclists complete Pachmarhi 600 km brevet

Nagpur, Oct 25

Four riders completed the Pachmarhi Signature 600km brevet, one of the toughest in the country, organised by Nagpur Randonneurs on October 23 and 24.

All seven registered riders started the ride at 5.30 am on Saturday. While Amol Ramteke, Abhilash Bire, Souhard Matre and Charul Palkar completed the ride in the allotted 40 hours, Sachin and Mousam Palewar and Devesh Tiwari did not finish.

The brevet, which started at Airport South Metro station, went to Pachmarhi via Seoni. It returned via Saoner to end at Zero Mile.

Vikas Patra of Nagpur Randonneurs marshalled the entire route along with fellow cyclist Anand Kasture.

A 100km Brevet Populaire (BP) and a 200km brevet, which started at 5.30 am on Sunday, saw 20 registrations.

While 13 of the 16 registered riders started the 100, 3 started the 200.

Akshat Kumar, Mandar Welankar, Aniket Jha, Malinath Koli, Ashish Warkade, Yash and Chirag Vora, Sanjay K Singh, Saurabh Sathe, Pravin Raut, Rajeev Narayan, Ritesh Kataria and Vishal Chikhalikar completed the BP in the allotted 7 hours, Pushkar Kulkarni and Milind Chittawar completed the 200 brevet in the allotted 13.5 hours.

Both BP and the 200 brevet started at Zero Mile and went along Chhindwara Road via Saoner. While the 100 went up to Satnoor, the 200 went up to Umranala.

Mangesh Pahade, Jitesh Thakkar, Sneha Barve and Aniruddha Kulkarni provided volunteer support to the events.