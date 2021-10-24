Aqua wishes best luck to Rishika

Nagpur, Oct 24

Aqua Sports Club has wished best luck to Rishika Bodele who has been selected to represent Maharashtra to participate in the 74th Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championship to be held at Basavangudi Aquatic Centre , Bangalure from October 26 to 29. The championship has been organised by Karnataka State Swimming Association under the auspices of the Swimming Federation of India. Rishika is selected on the basis of her gold medal-winning performance in 50mt. Breaststroke and 100mt. Breaststroke at the Senior State Aquatic Championship held at Navi Mumbai recently.

Rishika is consistent with her performance for last five years and represented Maharashtra regularly at National Level and to RTMNU at All India Inter-University Meet. Earlier she won a medal for RTMNU at All India Aquatic Meet and also was the part of RTMNU Swimming team for 1st University Khelo India Meet.

Rishika is a regular member of Aqua Sports Club. She gave the credit of her success to coaches Dr. Pravin Lamkhade ( NIS ) and Vishal Chandurkar (ASCA Level – 5 Coach)

Rishika has been congratulated by Aqua Sports Club president Mohan Nahatkar, secretary Mangesh Gadre, her parents Leena & . Sushant Bodele, all the assistant coaches, the parents of Aqua Sports Club swimmers and sports lovers from all the corners of the city.