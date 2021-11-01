Bajaj leading after fifth round

Nagpur, Nov 1

Dishank Bajaj emerged the sole leader with five points at the end of fifth round in the Under-15 category in1st Children's Chess festival Organised by Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation in Association with G H Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation at G H Raisoni institute of engineering and technology, Shraddha Park, MIDC Nagpur.

In the Under-11 section, Sanskar Gaigore and Shraddha Bajaj emerged joint leaders with five points each whereas in the Under-9 section, Shaunak Badole, Yati Agrawal shared the lead with five points each.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by director of GHRIET Dr. Vivek Kapur and corporator Nishant Gandhi by pushing the pawn in front of the king. Also present on the dais were MCA tournament committee member Sactchidanand Soman, secretary of Kalpana Prakash welfare Foundation and organizing chairman Bhushan Shriwas. With such a great response of 163 confirmed entries for the tournament GHRIET has decided to organise a free vaccination drive for all Parents. Sarangp Thakre proposed a vote of thanks.

The chief arbiter of the tournament is IA Pravin Pantawane and under his guidance, SNA Sheetal Panbude , SNA Swati Kumbhalkar,Amit Temburne , Prayas Ambade and member of GHRIET Vikrant Chole and Satish Pusdekar are working hard to make the tournament a grand success.

The sixth round will start at 10 am on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by prize distribution function at 2 p.m.

Results

U-15 (round 4): Dishank Bajaj (5) bt Wanjari Krupal (4), Bawangade Krish (4) bt Savinay Meshram (3), Sharma Sai (3) lost to Ramteke Ayush (4), Lakshita Kranti Rathod (3) lost to Hedau Mayank (4), Saksham Singh (3) lost to Junghare Aditya (4), Darsh Rajesh Padlamwar (3) lost to Junghare Avanti (4).

U-11(round 5): Kumbhalkar Sparsh (4) lost to Gaigore Sanskar (5), Bajaj Shraddha (5) bt Gore Nishad(3.5), Bhardwaj Tanishka (3) lost to Bhartia Aarav (4), Thakur Aarit (4) bt Prissha Rathod (3), Dhawangale Shaurya (3) lost to Agrawal Riddhi (4), Ramteke Yugant (3) lost to Agrawal Ritwik (4).

U-9 ( round 5): Badole Shaunak (5) Pal Vedika (4), Yati Agarwal (5) bt Anvi Vinit Hirde (3.5). Nabira Khushh (3.5) lost to Swaranjali Thawali (4.5), Fuke Yashraj (3) lost to Ishaan Jayaswal (4), Upadhyay Garima (3) lost to Akshal Kamdar (4), Ambone Shourya (3.5) drew with Lahoti Harsh (3.5).