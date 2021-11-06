Be transparent in personal and public life:Purohit

Nagpur, Nov 6

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit felicitated Ramesh Jayaswal of NECO group, Gopal Agrawal of Sandesh group and Pyare Khan of Ashmi group with CAMIT Shikhar Seva Samman 2021' award for their selfless contribution to society during the pandemic.

The ceremony was organised by Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) in order to acknowledge the exemplary services rendered by people during the Covid-19 pandemic in an intimate function held at the Mimosa Hall at Chitnavis Centre on 6th November, 2021.

CAMIT president Dipen Agrawal welcomed Banwarilal Purohi with shawl, shreephal and floral bouquet. In his introductory remarks Agrawal said that, the mankind faced never before hardship since last 18-20 months due the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic. Nagpur was one of the worst hit cities in India, especially during the second wave with numerous people suffering and finding it difficult to make ends meet. Even in such testing times, the felicitated esteemed people found it in their hearts to fight all odds and contribute selflessly to help citizens in need. They have contributed unparallelly in helping people even at the cost of profits. During the second wave of covid-19 pandemic when there was paucity of oxygen, Ramesh Jaiswal made liquid oxygen available from his steel plant at Siltara, Chhattisgarh free of cost for the treatment of corona patients and Pyare Khan transported liquid oxygen from one city to another free of cost. Gopal Agarwal, through R. Sandesh Foundation, had distributed ration & medical kits and food packets to needy during first and second wave of covid pandemic. During the second wave his organization created oxygen concentrator bank and provided oxygen concentrators to the needy without any charges.

Speaking on the occasion Banwarilal Purohit said that, it is laudable that while many other organisations too worked for the welfare of the people and provided various goods and services at cost and did not profiteer at such testing times, the felicitated people did not even recover the cost of the goods and services provided by them and altruistically worked for mitigating the harm caused during the pandemic. Banwarilal Purohit further appreciated the efforts of CAMIT of acknowledging the efforts of such selfless people and displayed his strong belief that this will inspire many more citizens to join in situations of emergency and social distress.

NCCL president Kailash Jogani, IPP of NVCC Hemant Gandhi. IPP of VTA. Sharma, VED president Shivkumar Rao, BMA president Pradeep Khandelwal , NRHA president Tejinder Singh Renu, MIA president Chandrashekhar Shegaonka, WCYMA president Gopal Bhatia SHCV president Rajesh Sarda, ACI president Rajnikant Bondre and others were felicitated at the hands of Purohit.