Bhoyar bags gold, Bhute & Dakhna silver

In the event was organised by Khelo Masters Games Maharashtra Association, that also serves as selection trials for national meet, Jaypal Bhoyar bagged 5000m gold in 40-plus age group. Bhoyar clocked 17 minutes and 11.08 second to win the yellow metal. HTKBS member Rajesh Bhute won a bronze in discus throw sending the metal to 22.50m in 60-plus group. In the 50-plus age category, Dr Rajesh Dakhna won a bronze in the 200m race. Bhoyar is Assistant Fauzdaar in RPTS Police Training Centre and is a member of Track Star Athletics Club.

Earlier coached by Shekhar Suryawanshi, he presently trains under Ravindra Tong. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, President of Nagpur District Khelo Masters Association expressed satisfaction on the performance of the senior athletes. Secretary Archana Kottewar, VP Nagesh Sahare, Dr Sanjay Choudhari, Ramchandra Wani, Umesh Naidu and others congratulated the medal winners.