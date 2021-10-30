Bhoyar bags gold medal in 10,000 m

Nagpur, Oct 30

City's Jaypal Bhoyar bagged gold medal in 1000 m event in the State-level Masters' Games Selection Trials organised by Khelo Masters Games Maharashtra at Bhosri in Pune on Saturday.

In the above 40 years category Bhoyar excelled with a timing 35. 18.01 minutes. Earlier he has achieved great success in various events. He won one silver and two bronze medals in 12 km cross country during National Police Games. He has also represented Maharashtra police and Maharashtra cross country on national level. He has represented the Maharashtra team in Indian Police Cross Country for consecutive three years (2007,2008, 2009) and also participated in the senior category ten times.

On Sunday he will participate in 5,000 m event. Bhoyar is attached with Regional Police Training Centre and has been a regular member of Track Star Athletics Club. He has been trained under the guidance of Shekhar Suryavanshi and Ravindra Tong. President of Nagpur District Khelo Masters Association dr Sharad Suryavanshi, secretary Archana Kottewar, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Ramchandra Wani, Prof. Bunty Prasad Yadav, Umesh Naidu and others have congratulated him.