City's Kherdekar holds to a draw

Nagpur, Nov 12

City's FM Saurabh Kherdekar was held to a draw whereas Aditya Samant, Anadkar Kartavya emerged joint leaders at the end of the seventh round of BKT All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road in Pune on Friday.On the top boards Nagpur youth Khherdekar (6) drew with Gujarat player Anadkat Kartavya (6.5) In the late evening match yesterday Anadkat had scored an upset win over top seeded IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni

Anadkat Kartavya of Gujarat and local boy FM Aditya Samant took joint lead with 6.5 points apiece at the end of seventh round. The 15-year-old Pune based player a 10th standard student of Abhinav English Medium School, FM Aditya Samant scored a win over WGM Swati Ghate to move into the lead

Results

Round 7: FM Sauravh Khherdekar (6) drew with Anadkat Kartavya (6.5); WGM Swati Ghate (5.5) lost to FM Aditya Samant (6.5); IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (5) bt Priyanshu Patil (5); Jaiveer Mahendru (5.5) drew with Karan Trivedi (5.5); Akshay Borgaonkar (6) bt Devam Makwana (5); Om Lamkane (5) lost to Piyush Narsikar (6); Viaan Shah (5) lost to Vishrut Parekh (6); Gaurav Bakliwal (5) bt Dhiren Mor (5);Sourabh Mhamane (5.5) bt Siddhant Gaikwad (4.5); Cera Dagaria (4.5) lost to Ankit Chudasama (5.5); Riyan Shah (5.5) bt AGM Chandrajeet Singh Rajawat (4.5);

Sohum Pawar (5) drew with Chinmay Kelaskar (5); Anish Godse (5) drew with Heramb Bhagwat (5).