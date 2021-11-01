City's Vijay Munishwar honoured

Nagpur, Nov 1

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Monday honoured Dronachayra and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar in New Delhi on Monday.

He physically handed over trophies to the winners of National Sports Awards 2020 after the award ceremony was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the winners of the National Sports Awards 2020 including Munishwar had already received their cash awards but were not able to collect their trophies and citation because of the pandemic.

Sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, and director general of sports Authority of India Sandeep Pradhan were present at the function.

Two of trainees of Munishwar have so far won Arjuna Awards. His trainees have won 35 international medals while 30 players who trained under him e got State awards,

One of Munishwar's top performances was an Asian record achieved on August 15, 1999 in Yunlin, Taiwan. Munishwar holds many important posts in various capacities including being Chairman, PCI Powerlifting, India and founder president of The Maharashtra State Paralympic Association. An avid blood donor, Munishwar has donated blood for 106 times in his life and has conducted 41 blood donation camps.