COSIA interacts on SME issues with new GM, DIC

COSIA,Vidarbha an organisation of brand identity of MSMEs called upon the new General Manager of District Industries Centre, Nagpur S S Muddamwar who recently took charge.

Chairman of the organisation CA Julfesh Shah greeted him and discussed various issues relating to industry specially MSMEs prevailing in the region.The most foremost & important issue faced by the industries which are situated on private industrial land outside MIDC is getting the sanction of factory building map . As now NMRDA is the sanctioning authority for sanction of map outside the corporation limits,getting it done with its stringent norms & other bottlenecks has become a challenging task for the concerted stakeholders.The COSIA delegation also apprised the new GM about the issue of late disbursement of subsidy amounts under various State Government schemes.The enterprises & the industries are just coming out of a difficult phase of pandemic & in this tight liquidity position if timely disbursement of sanctioned incentives is done by the authorities,it will prove to be a boon in disguise for the entrepreneurs & specially the micro & small units can survive in this challenging times,the memorandum stated.MSMEs account for almost 40% of the country's GDP & is a major employment provider,hence Govt must give priorities & special incentives for them.COSIA has always been in the forefront to raise various industries issues & was instrumental in getting dal mills,rice mills & oil mills of Maharashtra State under the ambit of PSI-2019 scheme as it was initially left out of the scheme.

S.S.Muddamwar appreciated the initiatives & efforts taken by COSIA,Vidarbha on various fronts & assured to go hand in hand with all possible cooperation for the benefit of industrial development of Vidarbha.He appealed the COSIA office bearers to organise various awareness programs for the benefits of the entrepreneurs of the region. Secretary Pranav Ambaselkar,vice chairman Sudarshan Shende, Sahaj Patel,Vipin Bhargava were present during the interaction.