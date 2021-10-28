CREDAI Property Expo from today

Nagpur, Oct 28

In a bid to enhance the ecosystem of real estate industry, CREDAI Nagpur Metro is coming up with 11th edition of the prestigious and much awaited property expo from October 29 to 3 at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at 1 pm at the hands of municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B and in the presence of SBI general manager Sanjay Shrivastava, co-convener Vishal Agrawal, Tarak Chawla and other team members including vice presidents Jethanand Khandwani, Chandrashekhar Khune, Hemal Nadiyana, & Vijay Singh Thakur, joint secretaries Abhishek Javery, Pratish Gujarati, Vijay Joshi, executive members Vinod Kubde, Vishwas Gupta, Ashok Chandak, Rahul Agrawal and under the leadership of president Vijay Dargan, secretary Gaurav Agarwala and treasurer Rajmohan Sahu and the other reputed builders of Nagpur.