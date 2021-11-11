Engineering Dept win DRM Challenge Cup

Batting first Engineering scored 96 losing nine wickets in 12 overs. Rahul Kumar top scored with 24. For RPF Amar Dabale claimed three wickets.

In reply, RPF were all out for 73 in 11.1 overs. The winning team walked away with Rs 12,000 and the trophy whereas the runners-up got Rs 9,000. BP Pande of Engineering who claimed three wickets and also scored six runs was declared man-of-the-match. and man-of-the-series.

RPF's Amar Dabale got best bowler prize whereas Umesh Mishra who scored total 125 runs in the tournament was declared best batsman.

DRM of SECR Maninder Uppal was the chief guest of the prize distribution function. ADRM AK Suryavanshi, G V Jagtap, Aditya Somkuwar, senior sports officer Dharmendra Dangi, Akshay Kumar, Deshpande and others were present on the occasion.

Sports secretary P Kokas, joint secretary Rade Shukla A Sarwate, Shriiwas Rao, Kokesh Rao, Y Chandrashekhar, Premlal Yadav, S Wankhede, Yogesh Chandurkar, A Kale, A Naydu and others worked hard for the success of the tournament.