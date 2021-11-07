Finally, Pradeep Majhi joins BJD ahead of panchayat polls

BHUBANESWAR, Nov. 6

Ahead of three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha, former working president of Pradesh Congress Committee and former Congress MP, Pradeep Majhi, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during a special programme held at Nabarangpur on Saturday.

Along with him, hundreds of supporters also joined the ruling party in presence of BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das (MLA) and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi.

He was a former Youth Congress president and ex-president of Nabarangpur Zilla Parishad, which can boost BJD’s chances in the forthcoming panchayat elections slated in February 2022.

After much dilly-dallying, Majhi, who was serving as Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) working president, resigned from the party’s primary membership on October 22, stating that the Congress party lacked the desire to serve the masses and lost its credibility.

Pradeep Majhi had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on October 22. He said that it had become practically impossible for him to carry out developmental works in the undivided Koraput district.

“Our decision to join the BJD will help in resolving basic issues like education, health and other amenities here,” he stated.

Majhi is the third leader to join BJD from Koraput district. Former MLAs Chandrasekhar Majhi and Kailash Chandra Kulesika had earlier joined the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD party.