Four including Kherdekar share lead

Nagpur, Oct 11

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, FM Aditya Samant, FM Sauravh Khherdekar of Maharashtra and Anadkat Kartavya of Gujarat took lead at the end of fifth round at the Buddhibal Kreeda Trust organised All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament being played at Ashwamedh Hall, Karve Road in Pune on Thursday.

International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni of Railways scored a win over Karan Trivedi of Gujarat , Aditya Samant posted a win over Akshay Borgaonkar, Nagpur youth FM Sauravh Khherdekar won over Anup Dhond , while in a all Gujarat clash Anadkat Kartavya got the better of Viaan Shah.

Results (round 5): IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (5) bt Karan Trivedi (4); Akshay Borgaonkar (4) lost to FM Aditya Samant (5); FM Sauravh Khherdekar (5) bt Anup Dhond (4); Viaan Shah (4) lost to Anadkat Kartavya (5); WGM Swati Ghate (4.) bt Sohum Pawar (3.5); Yohan Boricha (4.5) bt Siddhant Gaikwad (3.5); Heramb Bhagwat (3.5) lost to Ankit Chudasama (4.5); Om Lamkane (4) drew with Prathmesh Dharmadhikari (4); Jeet Shah (3.5) drew with Sourabh Mhamane (4).