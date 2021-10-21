GM Sadhwani gets first prize of Rs 30K

Nagpur, Oct 21

GM Sadhwani was awarded first prize of Rs 30,00 during the prize distribution ceremony of Vidarbha-level Chess Tournament organised by by Nature Grin and Z Mile Future Pvt Ltd in association with Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) recently.

The runner-up Krish Bawangade was honored with Rs 15,000 and trophy and Siddhant Gavai who stood third was awarded 5000 cash and trophy.

Jyoti Amge, who has set the world record for the world's shortest woman was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he said, " “If any player will keep working hard with regular practice, devotion and dedication, then they will definitely achieve success. Therefore, if chess players make proper use of discipline, time management, diligence and perseverance, they can become great chess players in future.”

Encouraging the players, Jyoti further said that “Discipline is useful in every walk of life. One should not be sad or disappointed if they don’t win in the competition."

NDCA secretary K.K. Barat, National chess player Nayandeep Kothangale, Nature Grin Director Saloni Mendhe and Amit Mendhe . were present prominently during the function. The ceremony was also graced by anchor Ansh Randhe. Akash Mendhe proposed a vote of thanks.