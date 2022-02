Gurudas to lead WZ team

Nagpur, Nov 3

City's Gurudas Raut will lead west zone team in National T-20 Zonal Divyang Cricket Tournament organised by Physically Challenged Cricket Associaiton of India at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from November 18 to 21. Five zonal teams will participate in the tournament Under Gurudas Raut's captainship West Zone has been seven-time champions. After this tournament India Red, Green, and Blue teams will be selected.

President of Maharashtra Cricket Association for Disabled Uttam Mishra, secretary Sanjay Bhoskar, Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, Namdev Balgar, Nutan Umredkar, Sharad Padye, Anil Kotangale, Bhushan Dadve, Dhananjay Upasani, Rajabhau Gore, Kunda Raut, Deepak Raut, Noel Joseph, Piyush Ambulkar, Sachin Thombre, Anil Bobde, Vicky Deshmukh, Nitin Barapatre, Dinesh Yadav, Ashok Nanwatkar, Pralhad Rawat, Rahul Lekurwale, Ashok Katekar and others have wished best luck to team.

Team

Gurudas Raut (C), Ravindra Patil, Ravindra Sante, Vikrant Keni, Kalpesh Gaykar, Anand Ghogalia, Kalpesh Patil, Karan Chakode, Nagesh Ingle, Ajay Dongre, Lokesh Marghade, Sudama Shende, Kisor Jepar, Azhar Sheikh and Dheeraj Harde. Coach: Sanjay Bhoskar.