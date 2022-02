Himanshi, Kavya, Kasturi, Aditya champs

Nagpur, Oct29

Himanshi Dhote and Kavya Ukey, Kasturi Tamhankar, Aditya Rokde, achieved first positions in their respective categories in in the Under-17 section in the Nagpur district roller skating selection trials conducted by Nagpur District Rollers Skating Association recently. With their victories, they have confirmed their places for the State meet that will be held from November 14- 29 at Virar.

While Dhote and Ukey finished first in quad races, Tamhankar and Rokde took top honours in the inline races.

Results

Results: 5 to 7 5 Quad Boys: Laksh Sure, Ansh Hingwe, Rudra Ghatode.

5 to 7 Quad Girls: Girls: Nishtha Jadon, Dhairya Thakre, Haura Sadikoth.

5 to 7 Inline Boys: Riyansh Borile, Swaraj Hiranwar, Aarav Agrawal.

7 to 9 Quad Boys: Jai Kolte, Arav Lambat, Vidit Teltumde, Parth Shrikhande.

7 to 9 Quad Girls: Anjali Bansod, Vidhi Kulurwar, Anagha Chawhan, Ritisha Pethe.

7 to 9 Inline Boys: Saiish Muchal, Shardul Bhoomber, Sumedh Mankar.

7 to 9 Inline Girls: Swara Thakre, Mansvi Kalambe, Purvi Chanekar.

9 to 11 Quad Boys: Sharvil Pandilwar, Chetas Chahande, Arav Jambhulkar, Spandan Ailwar.

9 to 11 Quad Girls: Larisha Kashikar, Anvita Kolte, Yahavi Thawkar

9 to 11 Inline Boys: SJ Kirthick, Ved Balpande, Nishchay Hedaoo, Sparsh Banger

9 to 11 Inline Girls: Mihika Agashe, Palak Kshirsagar, Bhakti Kalbande.

11 to 14 Quad Boys: Darsh Sirsam, DevanshYenukar, Raj Chawhan,Vikrant Bante, Parv Goyal.

11 to 14 Category: Quad Girls: Ayushi Dawde, Yanshu Garala, Tanisha Mundle. Age Group:

11 to 14 Inline Boys: Divesh Sahoo, Lakshdeep Chavhan, Sameer Wankhede, Asit Mankar, Tanmay Chantati, Tanay Naidu

11 to 14 Inline Girls: Mrunmai Chaure, Khushi Lakhotiya, Kavya Jeswani, Gargi Samrit, Ananya Sahoo.

14 to 17 Quad Boys: Chirayu Godbole, Prathmesh Nirapure, Ajinkya Koparkar.

14 to 17 Quad Girls: Anvayee Chanekar, Sakshi Lodhe, Purva Mote, Kritika Ingle.

14 to 17: Inline Boys: Meet Ugle, Tejas Madavi, Ayush Rahate, Ashit Dhoke.

14 to 17 Inline Girls: Shraddha Kadu, Riya Mohale, Ashna Naik, Janvi Shende.

Above 17 Quad Boys: Kavya Ukey, Nihal Malvi, Vineetraj Francis, Atharv Mane, Prashik Nagle.

Above 17 Quad Girls: Himanshi Dhote, Ayushi Bagde, Preeti Naik

Above 17: Inline Boys: Aditya Rokde, Shrijan Sarkar, Yashraj Anandpawar, Tejas Kadu, Atharva Pardhi, Sujal Bagde.

Above 17 Inline Girls: Kasturi Tamhankar, Sanskruti Dawande