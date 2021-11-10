Jaiswal to participate in MMA

City’s MMA fighter Jaiswal will play under weight categories of (57-61kg). All professional winners will awarded Pro Belt and Rs 10,000 cash prize. Jaiswal features in India and Asia Book of Records for his effort of breaking 770 tiles in 44 seconds. He is also preparing for breaking Guinness World Record of most push-ups in 1 hour (3,000). If he gets past that mark, he will be breaking World Record held presently by an Australian fitness freak. Jaiswal, a second year student of Mohata Science College, trains at Inspire Gym under the guidance of Ravi Mende.