Kasturi selected in Indian jr skating team

Nagpur, Oct 30

Kasturi Tamhankar, a registered skater of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association has been selected in the Indian team for the 2021 Inline Speed Skating World Championship to be held at lbauge, Colombia in South America from Noveber 8 to 19. Kasturi is a student of City Premier College and has participated in State Championship under the Skating Association of Maharashtra and School Games Federation of India (SGFI). Kasturi has also represented Maharashtra in 16 Roller Skating Nationals under the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) in various Speed Inline Skating National Championships winning four gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in total. She also represented All India Inter University & Won the Silver & Bronze Medal.

Kasturi has been training under Yashraj Anandpawar ( International Skater ) along with mentors Shreerang Theogaonkar, Avinash Waghole and Praveen Despande (International Skater & Coach) N. D. R. S. A. felicitated Kasturi her parents on the occasion of prize distribution function of NDRSA selection trials held recently. Founder member Baba Deshpande, president Shabbir Vali, Vice President Adv. Sachin Sambre, secretary Dr. Upendra Varma, treasurer Swapnil Samarth, joint secretary Vishnu Waghe and all the committee members of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association, have Congratulated Kasturi and wished her best luck.