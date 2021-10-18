Kick Soccer India emerge winners

Nagpur, Oct 18

Kick Soccer India emerged champions in the Under-12 YCFC Futsal Tournament held at YCCE ground.

In all 12 teams participated in the tournament in which Kick Soccer India made their incredible journey for the first time. The KSI team played total four matches in the tournament and won each of them with high scores.

In the first match, KSI defeated the strong outfit of the tournament Sportians 3-1. In the second match, KSI played against Nobel Girls Sports. The motto behind playing against girls teams was to encourage female empowerment in sports. Afterwards, KSI qualified for the semi-final, played against the Ekta Nagar Football Club (EFC). They thrashed the opponents by huge margin of 9-0 and entered the final.

In the final match, KSI played against DDSY (Mankapur) which was the strongest team in the series. In the first half Nirbhay from KSI opened the scoring. In the next half, defender Apoorv made an effort against a striker of KSI but failed as Saket from DDSY scored and equalised the score 1-1. However, in the next minute there was a self goal scored by moment, DDSY player Sachin made a blunder and scored own goal. After that DDSY made some efforts to score but in vain. In the next couple of minutes, Soham from KSI successfully struck and ensured 3-1 victory

The winning KSI team was represented by Soham, Apoorv, Sarthak, Nirbhay, Vedant, Anmol, Arpit and Sachin. Sachin got the best player award whereas Soham was declared as best scorer of the tournament.

Om Surandase, Prasanna Kharat, Aman Gupta, Abhishek and Yashika Deshmukh worked hard for the success of the tournament.