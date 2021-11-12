Lottery changed life of small businessman

Local lottery vendor Sandeep Dutta was the first to tell him that he had won a bumper prize of Rs. 5 crores. "At first, I didn't believe it, I thought it was a joke. I bought so many lotteries in the last 25 years, I have won one lakh rupees for two-three times but never had such luck. This time just one day before Diwali, I bought 20 tickets from Sandeep, asked him not to tell anyone in my family as they used to laugh and make fun of me." he shares jokingly. A reward of Rs 5 crore has changed Sunil's life in a second. "I wish my mother is alive, she would have been very happy. This money is the solution to all our problems. First of all, I will repay all the debts and release all the jewellery which was mortgaged. I have to buy her something. We have not been able to fulfil anything since marriage because of financial trouble. Will do a separate fixed deposit for my daughter and son so that they would study as far as they want. They should not stop like me just because of funds. The dream of building a house in Kalyani town will be fulfilled now. My wife learned make-up, now she will have her own beauty parlour. My business will also get a new lease of life."