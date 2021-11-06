Lux Industries profit crosses Rs 100 cr mark

Commenting on the Industry Trends, Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman said,

“Over the years the innerwear industry has graduated from a functional category to a fashionable one. Consumers now have personal preferences in colour, design, and style while choosing innerwear products. The innerwear industry which was largely been a part of the unorganised sector; is now shifting towards the organised branded players. This shift has especially accelerated after the pandemic as many of the unorganised players got affected due to operational, liquidity, and supply chain related issues."

During the quarter gone by we have also witnessed significant green shoots in demand due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions in most states, accelerated vaccination drives, growth in e-commerce, and resumption in the global supply chain. Going ahead, we will stay focused on our capacity enhancement along with several other strategic initiatives to increase operational efficiencies, which will help us deliver differentiated products in the market and ensure complete satisfaction and utmost comfort for every consumer by creating top notch products.”