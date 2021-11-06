Maharashtra karatekas bring laurels

Maharashtra karatekas won six gold, two silver and ten bronze medals to achieve third place. The tournament provided great exposure to your aspiring karate players in terms of evaluating their skills and excellence and gaining experience of competing

The medal winners include Kartik Gupta (2 gold), Ivanchristin Philip (1 gold and one bronze), Ritik Soni (1 gold and one silver), Hritik Mudliyar (1 gold), Gayatri Vyas ( 1 gold), Emmanuel Philip (1silver), Daksh (1 bronze), Vaidehi Shende (2 bronze), Harsh Suke ( 2 bronze), Manas Raut ( 2 bronze).

The Maharashtra team arrived at Nagpur Railway Station and they were accorded all warm welcome by parents.

All the winners represented Maharashtra under the leadership of Hanshi Dr. Zakir Khan , India chief technical director of MITSUYA-KAI Hayashi-ha Shito-Ryu Karate-do India. All the winners gave the credit of their success to Dr Zakir Khan, coach Shihan Emmanuel Philip, Monika Padhi( Chattisgarh) and team manager Sensei Sachin Lohakare