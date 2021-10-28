Malik and team to cycle 35,709 kms

Nagpur, Oct 8

To raise awareness among people about the environment protection and education of girl child, a cycle rally is being organised from Januaryy 26 planning to cover 35,709 km.

The rally will start from Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Variety Chowk at 6.30 am and will conclude in Nagpur in 13 to 15 months, said Dilip Bharat Malik, president of Bharat Malik Sports Board who appealed to philanthropists to donate for the cause of the 35709 km cycle rally.

Dilip Malik has completed various activities. He has organised a cycle rally to raise awareness about girl child protection with the slogan of Beti Bachav, Beti Padhav. Rameshwar Chavan from Aurangabad, Nisha Sisodia from Saharanpur Devgad in Uttar Pradesh and Payal Chavan from Uttarakhand will be participating in the cycle rally. He has already participated in various cycling competitions. He has resolved to enter into The Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of World Records by completing the pre-competition by March 31, 2023. As this cycle rally will continue day and night, after a distance of at least one hundred km in a day, one will take rest in some places to see the weather forecast. The rally will start from Nagpur and will cover Kondhali, Talegaon, Amravati, Badnera, Murtizapur, Panvel, Kalyan, Dadar, Karwar, Goa and Hyderabad and in fourth round, the cycle rally will conclude at Nagpur, informed Dilip Malik while addressing a press conference.

Rajeshwar Chavan, Nisha Sisodia and Payal Chavan were also present in the press conference.