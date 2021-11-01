MBA to give ranking to coaches

Taking a major decision, on the lines of BCCI, Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) has decided to give the ranking to badminton coaches of the state and for that, the work has already started.

This decision was taken during an AGM of the association held at Aurangabad on Sunday.

Elaborating the idea MBA president Arun Lakhani said, " We will do the grading of coaches and for that we are preparing a format. Maharashtra will be the first state in entire country that will give the ranking to the coaches on the basis of their experience. Before admitting their wards at any coaching academy, the parents will come to know about the credential of the coaches. It will give clarity to parents. In the next three months we will complete the formalities", he said.

One of the city coaches on the condition of anonymity said, " There are several coaches in the city whose credentials are absolutely zero but they have availed maximum badminton courts. The genuine and qualified coaches are deprived of time slots to train o their students in city indoor halls. Now the ranking system will help the parents to find a suitable coach for their wards. The MBA should have introduced this ranking system much earlier".

Taking another major decision, the MBA has appealed to the district units to conduct the tournaments from January. " The Covid restrictions have eased out in the entire state. The tournaments have already started in other states. Therefore, MBA has also decided to start the regular activities. First, district-level tournaments will be organised and then state tournaments will be conducted. I think within three, four months the badminton activities in the state will come back on track", he said. Lakhani.

It was also decided in the meeting to honour state shuttles Chirag Shetty and Malvika Bansod for their recent performances. While Shetty has represented India in Tokyo Olympics, Bansod had participated in Thomas and Uber Cup.