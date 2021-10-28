MIA signs MOU with German firm

The programme was held at MIA House and this MoU was executed in the presence of chairman, Alliance of Indian MSMEs and former secretary, Ministry of MSME, Government of India DineshIndia DineshRai Director, MSME-DI P M Parlewar, International Division, Germany Jens Kayser and Eric Santa Ana.

At the outset, all the dignitaries were welcomed by C.G. Shegaonkar, president-MIA Hingna with a floral bouquet and addressed the audience about the program and objectives of the SINADE India project. Dinesh Rai who is a pioneer in implementing this project in India, in his address said that the SINADE project is going to provide huge scope to introduce and implement vocational training and education within the participating cluster companies. P.M. Parlewar said that this is a unique concept of dual education to be adopted by the industries by which Common Faculty Centres (CFC)s would be established and there will be no shortage of skilled manpower in the future

Jens Kayser in his address explained about the project modalities.

MIA secretary Sachin Jain proposed the formal vote of thanks.