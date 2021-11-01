Mohit guides VMV to victory over NCA

Nagpur, Nov. 1

Mohit Shinde scored a fabulous century as VMV defeated NCA by six wickets in Guzder League 'B' Division Cricket Tournament at City Gymkhana ground on Monday.

Batting first NCA scored 287 for six in 50 overs. Shailendra Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 108 in 105 balls hitting ten boundaries and three sixes.

Nadeem Sheikh too remained not out on (79, 70b, 9x4, 2x6). For VMV, Atul Jadhav claimed two wickets for 53 runs whereas Mohit Shinde, Manish Mishra and Vicky Rewatkar were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Mohit Shinde played a match-winning knock of 124 in 98 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two sixes as VMV achieved the target losing just four wickets in 42.2 overs. Shinde was well supported by Sumit Kumar (66, 60 b, 12x4) and Ajeet Prasad (56, 72b, 5x4) by scoring half centuries. For NCA, Aman Dehankar and Aditya Kukde got two wickets each.

In another match, Mujumdar Cricket Club drubbed Mahal Cricket Club by tenn wickets in alow scoring math at WCL ground.

Batting first Mahal Cricket Club were all out for 115 in 32.2 overs. After the failure of top order batsmen, middle-order batsmen Akshay Chavan (25), Shree Sudame (25), Rishi Narang (21) showed some resistance and helped Maja; to cross 100-run mark.

For Mujumdar, Ziya Haq (3 for 24) and Kaustubh Vyavhare (3 for 48) shared six wickets between them. Ashish Chouhan (2 for 27) also bowled well.

In reply, Mujumdar achieved the target without losing any wicket. Thanks to openers Vandit Joshi (55, 40b, 9x4, 2x6) and Arpit Shrivastava (55, 40b, 9x4, 2x6) who scored half-centuries and completed the formalities.