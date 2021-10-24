Nagpur dist wrestling teams declared

Nagpur, Oct 24

Nagpur District Wrestling Association and an ad-hoc committee of Nagpur Nagar Akhada organised the selection trials to select Nagpur district teams for State Greeko Roman Wrestling Championship to be held at Satara from October 26 to 28.

The trials were organised at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur in which the senior men and women were selected in various weight categories.

Ganesh Kohale, Harihar Bhawalkar, Ramesh Khade, Anil Admane, Nilesh Raut, Satish Waghmare, Prabhakar Pawde, Sevak Gade, Gowardhan Warthi and others worked hard for the success of trials.

Deputy director of sports Shelkar Patil, DSO Avinash Pund and Dilip Itankar have wished best luck to the wrestlers.

Teams

Women freestyle: Ashita Manohare (55kg), Samiksha Koche (53 kg), Vidya Chourasia (59 kg), Rashmi Manohare (62 kg), Komal Wankhede (72 kg), Jaimima Bagwan

Greeko-Roman senior men: Gourav Meshram (55 kg), Vaishnav Bharose (69 kg), Tejas Meshram (72 kg), Suraj Khathana (77 kg), Mahesh Deogade (82 kg), ManagerL Ravindra Hajare.

Senior women: Jayanti Shyam (50 kg), Deepali Chacharkar (59 kg), Kanak Momimkar (62 kg), Kalyani Mohare (65 kg).

Greeko Roman senior men's: Ritesh Lillare (56 kg), Ashul Kumbhalkar (60 kg), Sumit Tarakde (63 kg), Paniyan Mahalle (67 kg), Prashant Shendre (72 kg), Simes Jumghare (77 kg), Pravin Vighe (82kg).