Nagpur fencers excel in state meet

Nagpur fencing senior team got three medals in 32 rd Senior State Fencing Championship held at Kolhapur recently. The boys sabre team comprising Yash Sontakke, Mukul Bhendarkar, Musharraf Khan and Aayush Kahate clinched bronze medal.

The girls sabre team also won bronze. The team was represented by Shruti Joshi, Sharwari Gosewade, Vidnyani Umate, Kajal Gupta.

In the girls individual event, Shruti Joshi won silver medal. Rahul Mandavkar, Ankit Gajbhiye, NFA president Ajay Sontakke, treasurer Suresh Hazare, secretary Shoeb Mohammad, Nandkunal Dhanvijay, Sagar Bhagat, Parikshit Gohiya, Akash Thakre and Damini Rambhad have congratulated the medal winners.