NRR holds endurance run

Ashish Agrawal for his 24-hour stadium run held in August in Mumbai. Salil Ilme, Sachin Raghorte, Dilip Wanjari, Kishor Ganjare for becoming SR & Aditya Bhaiya for completing 400 kms cycling in Kanha Tiger Reserve were felicitated after the run for their achievements in the month of September-October 2021.

A cool down session followed by fun games were also conducted after the run.

Nagpur Runners and Riders have been conducting runs every month with different themes. Their aim is to get the maximum number of citizens to start their fitness regime, follow a healthy lifestyle and make Nagpur one of the Fitness Cities of India

Ashish Agrawal, Mitesh Rambhia, Sandeep Maheshwari and Vijay Gupta worked hard to make the run a success.