Pet-loving cyclist on a unique mission

Nagpur, Nov 11

This youth from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is so much passionate about the pets that he has left his lucrative job in IT company in Bengaluru and has undertaken a unique 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' cycle expedition with his pet. The main objective behind it is to create awareness about street dogs and cruelty against animals among the masses

Meet Sahitya Vardhan who has stared his expedition on September 20 carrying his favourite pet in a trolley and by covering half of India he reached Nagpur on Tuesday night. Before departing for further journey, Vardhan interacted with Lokmat Times about the objectives behind this 'Cycle Yatra' . “ Basically I am a traveler. I have found that the municipality authorities particularly in Telugu states kill the dogs and bury them to control their menace. There are other ways like dog sterlization to overcome this problem. The people should feed the stray dogs. They too have their facilities. I want to create the same awareness among them”, he said.

Sathiyan said to create awareness he post the videos on social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube. “ On every three-kilometer people stop me and take selfies with me and my pet. They want to know why I am doing this. They found it very interesting to carry my pet in a trolley. I try to make them aware of cruelty against animals.”

Talking about his earlier expeditions Sathiya said, “ Earlier I had undertaken solo bike expedition to the Himalayas but that has not much memories. But this time I want o create a bagful of memories and choose the bicycle as my vehicle. For that I also bought a trailer for my pet Lezzie”, he said.

About his daily schedule Sahitya who is also the dog behaviorist said, “ My daily cycling is depended on stamina. I don't want to be stressed. So far I have not faced much difficulties on the route. From here onwards the journey will be challenging due to cold weather. I am not sure on which date I will complete the expedition but I am confident that I will reach Kashmir”, he said.

Sahitya reached Nagpur late on Tuesday night and slept in a tent on Ncyclopedia premises. He wanted his Giant Talon bicycle serviced. Wednesday morning, he retired to a hotel room as Ncyclopedia staff restored his bike to mint condition.